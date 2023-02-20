Black flag waved at CM in Kannur; 3 in custody, 7 in precautionary imprisonment

Kannur: Two Youth Congress members were taken into custody in Chudala here on Monday morning for waving black flags at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy.

District president Sandeep James and member V Rahul were taken into custody as they waved the flags at the convoy while the CM was on his way to inaugurate the Cheemeni Open Jail here, reported Manorama News.

Seven people, who are members of Youth Congress and League are also in precautionary imprisonment, the report said. In Kasaragod, DYFI Umesh Kattukulangara is also imprisoned as a precautionary measure.

Protests similar to the ones in Kozhikode on Sunday were staged against the CM by the Youth Congress, on Monday as well.

The CM will participate in two CPM programmes in Kannur. He will also inaugurate 'People's Resistance March,' led by CPM State Secretary M V Govindan in Kasaragod.