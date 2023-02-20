Akash is not the face of CPM in Thillankeri: P Jayarajan

CPM's state committee member P Jayarajan has said Shuhaib murder-accused Akash is not the face of the party in Thillankeri.

Jayarajan was addressing a public meeting, on Monday, at Thillankeri that has been rocked by a series of social media comments made by a pair of its apparatchiks - Akash Thillankeri and Jijo Thillankeri.

Jayarajan has claimed that the CPM has always been against 'quotation' gangs. "The party distances itself from such gangs," Jayarajan said.

"A media wrote that Akash and gang is the face of CPM in Thillankeri," P Jayarajan said. "The CPM has 37 branches in Thillankeri. There are 520 party members here. They are the face of the party.”

Akash Thillankeri.

Jayarajan even quoted from one of Akash Thillankeri's controversial Facebook posts that said “to protect, one might have to take different paths". The veteran CPM leader reiterated that the party had severed ties with the murder accused.

“..the biggest sacrifice is the sacrifice of life. There are several families here that had to sacrifice lives in attacks by Congress and the RSS. Did those families opt to take different paths? No, they relied on the party, they stuck with the party and still hold the party in their minds.

“When those families stand before us as examples, here it is said that "to protect, one might have to take different paths.

“The party has no links with those who take different paths. They may go their way, the party has its way,” said Jayarajan.

Akash had recently claimed on Facebook that the political murder of Youth Congress activist Shuhaib, of which he is an accused, was ordered by comrades of Edayannur.

Meanwhile, Akash's close friend, Jijo, asked under a Facebook post criticising the Shuhaib murder if they should have kissed the victim instead of killing him. On Sunday, Jijo continued his social media tirade by claiming one of them will be killed in a month and the party won't be responsible.

It is in this context that the CPM sprung into action to host a public meeting at the epicentre – Thillankeri.