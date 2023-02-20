This paralysed Kerala Village Officer is not bound by wheelchair but driven by it

Neyyanttinkara: Adversity brings out the best in man. A 42-year-old Village Officer in Kerala has not let partial paralysis due to childhood polio come in the way of his life or career.

V Dileep Kumar, a native of Neyyattinkara on Kerala's southern frontier, uses a wheelchair to the hilt for his mobility at home and outside.

The wheelchair is the driving seat in the car, and at the office, the same wheelchair doubles up as his chair. There is no further proof needed to show the grit of this man who is paralysed below his waist after a polio infection at the age of one-and-a-half years.

The car that he bought in 2021 January has been altered with the help of his friend Sanil, a Thrissur native. The alterations are as permitted by the Motor Vehicle Department.

As his legs are not mobile, an accelerator and a brake which can be controlled using his hands have been installed in the car. A ramp is also set up from the boot space of the car to take the wheelchair in through it.

Dileep Kumar studied and grew up at the polio home. After getting a master's degree in Economics, he joined Kerala Government Service about 17 years ago. He joined as the clerk at the Taluk Office initially and later became the Revenue Inspector. Three weeks ago, he has been appointed as the Village Officer at Neyyattinkara.

Dileep lives with his wife Vinaya Sivaraman and children Uthara and Unnimaya at his named ‘Uthram’ at Thozhukkal locality of Neyyattinkara.