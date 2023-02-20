Nursing student force-fed alcohol, gangraped by friends in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A nursing student from Ernakulam was gang-raped by two of her friends in Kozhikode. As per the complaint, the survivor was force-fed alcohol, following which she was abused sexually.

The accused are absconding. Police have launched an extensive search to nab the duo.

The incident happened on Saturday night in Kozhikode city.

As per the complaint, the duo, who were friends with the girl, invited her to the building near Mini Bypass, where they were staying. The accused, who were under the influence of alcohol, force-fed her liquor. After ensuring she was in an inebriated state, they raped her.

One of the accused is from Kozhikode and the other is a student in Ernakulam.

On regaining consciousness the next morning, she realised that the accused had fled the area. She then called her friend and escaped.

The incident came to light during a counselling session, which was held after the college authorities noticed the student was emotionally disturbed.

Her relatives were immediately informed, following which the complainant, along with her parents, reached Kasaba police station and gave the statement.

Kasaba police registered an FIR and launched an investigation, led by Inspector N Prajeesh, into the complaint.

Police have gathered all the details of the accused and have accessed CCTV footage of the duo, with which they hope to catch them soon.