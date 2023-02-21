Actor assault case: Manju Warrier appears before trial court for witness examination

Kochi: Malayalam actor Manju Warrier appeared before the trial court for a witness examination in the 2017 actor assault case on Tuesday.

She appeared before the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court. She was summoned to the court to identify the voice of her former husband Dileep in a voice clip which is part of the digital evidence in the case.

Dileep had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court against the re-examining of witnesses including Manju Warrier.

The apex court however, refused to intervene in the matter. Manju Warrier, who is witness no 34 in the case, has been examined in the past as well.

In his affidavit, Dileep had argued that the reasons stated by the prosecution for re-examining the witnesses were fake and that the prosecution is buying time for itself.

The 2017 actress assault case refers to the abduction and sexual assault of a leading South Indian actress near Kochi.

She was returning home from a shoot and was assaulted sexually by a gang of men after the latter intercepted her car.

Dileep was subsequently arrested after it emerged that he had links with the main accused in the case. He was released on bail in October 2017.