Black flags waved at CM's convoy again in Kannur

Kannur: Black flags were waved at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy here again today by the activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU).



The protest was staged at Anjarakandi as the CM was on his way to the Kannur International Airport to fly back to Thiruvananthapuram. Last night too, similar protests were staged at Taliparamba and Pariyaram, both in Kannur district.

The CM will reach Thiruvananthapuram by 11 am and will head to the Cliff House, his official residence, from where he will travel to the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar for an event organised by the Malayalam Mission at 12 noon. He will also be taking part in the programme at Ayyankali Hall, where the renewed ration cards will be distributed.

Manorama News reported that it's not sure whether the same level of security measures for CM, followed in the past few days, will be in place on Tuesday as well in the State Capital.