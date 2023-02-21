Dispute over soil mining: Sons of woman killed in revenge attack arrested

Pathanamthitta: The police have arrested the sons of a Sujatha, who was killed in a revenge attack by a gang at Maroor in Adoor. Sujatha’s sons Suryalal and Chandralal had earlier let loose some dogs on a group of people protesting against soil mining at a plot and a one-and-a-half-year-old child suffered bites.

Visuals of dogs attacking the infant had appeared on social media and a masked gang had arrived at the house of the brothers to extract revenge. However, as Suryalal and Chandralal were not at home, the gang targeted Sujatha, who suffered grave injuries. During the attack, the assailants killed the family’s dog.

Sujatha was soon rushed to Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam where she succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

It said in the land dispute, one group wanted to mine soil from the disputed place. But the other group opposed it. Those who wanted to sell soil, contracted Chandralal and Suryalal to help quell the protest. They unleashed the dogs and created terror in the area. This was when the toddler got injured.

Suryalal is an accused in a case registered under KAAPA (Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act), said the police.