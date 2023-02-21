Sexual assault on nursing student: Two accused in custody

Kozhikode: The two men accused of allegedly gang-raping a nursing student here on Saturday were nabbed from their hideout, police said on Tuesday morning.

Their hideouts were reportedly found by tracing the location of their mobile phones.

Police said that the accused have not confessed to the crime yet, but they will be questioned in detail.



As per the complaint, the survivor, who is a native of Ernakulam, was force-fed alcohol on Saturday, following which she was abused sexually. The accused left her at Mavoor bus stand on Sunday morning.

The complaint stated that the duo, who were friends with the girl, invited her to the building near Mini Bypass, where they were staying. The accused, who were under the influence of alcohol, force-fed her the liquor. After ensuring she was in an inebriated state, they raped her.

One of the accused is from Kozhikode and the other is a studying in Ernakulam.

On regaining consciousness the next morning, she realised that the accused had fled the area after leaving her in the bus stand. She then called her friend, who helped her to return home.

The incident came to light during a counselling session, which was held after college authorities noticed the student was emotionally disturbed.

Her relatives were immediately informed, following which the complainant, along with her parents, reached Kasaba police station and gave the statement.

The investigation is led by inspector N Prajeesh.