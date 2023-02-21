Tribal man's death: Vishwanathan died by suicide due to humiliation, reveals police report

Kozhikode: The police team investigating the death of Vishwanathan (46), the tribal man who was found hanging on the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital premises on February 10, concluded in their report that he took the extreme step as he was humiliated in public for a crime he had not committed.

As per the report, Vishwanathan was accused of theft and assaulted physically, and his bag was checked for the stolen items, all of which caused great shame to him.

“Vishwanathan was accused of theft because of his colour and his looks. Those who accused him of theft assumed he was the natural suspect because he was an Adivasi,” stated the report.

The Medical College ACP, who led the probe, handed over the report to the Human Rights Commission. However, the police are yet to find evidence to substantiate their claims in the report.

Earlier, the police examined CCTV footage of Vishwanathan at the hospital hours before he went missing. Now, however, they are scouring the footage right from when reached the hospital with his wife Bindu on February 7 to find out who accused him of theft and manhandled him.

Police have recorded the statements of over 100 people, including the eight people who spoke to Vishwanathan, security officials and other bystanders, among others.

Vishwanathan came to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for his wife's delivery. According to his family, Vishwanathan was beaten up on February 9 by a mob accusing him of theft. Vishwanthan, who went missing soon after the incident, was found hanging from a tree on the premises of the hospital on February 10.