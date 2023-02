A rag picker from Coimbatore was arrested for attempting to assault a 19-year-old woman sexually in Aluva town.

He is identified as Shelvan. The incident happened around 12 noon at the post office premises.

He threw stones at the local residents when they tried to catch him. He then ran into Aluva Railway station and was caught by the Railway police there.

The police said that Shelvan is mentally challenged.