Thiruvananthapuram: Legal experts have advised Raj Bhavan to file an appeal against the High Court division bench's verdict on the appointment of the vice-chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University.

The High Court had ruled that the government has the authority to submit a three-member panel for appointing the VC. The legal advice is that the High Court ruling is against the Supreme Court verdict.

Based on the High Court verdict, the Higher Education Secretary submitted a three-member panel to the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

The Higher Education Secretary has recommended that one of the panel should be appointed as VC, as directed by the court, after removing Ciza Thomas as the VC in charge.

Dr Baiju Bhai, Joint Director of Technical Education; former Dean of Technical University Vrinda V Nair; and tech varsity syndicate member Dr Sathish Kumar feature in the government's list of suggestions. All three, along with Ciza Thomas, will retire from service this academic year.