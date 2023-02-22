Wayanad bags major honours in Kerala revenue awards; A Geetha, best collector

Wayanad district has secured major honours in the annual Revenue-Survey Awards instituted by the Kerala government.

Wayanad district collector A Geetha has been adjudged the best collector of 2022-23.

Wayanad also secured the best collectorate, best sub-collector awards (R Sreelakshmi, Mananthavady) and best revenue divisional office (Mananthavady) awards.

Revenue Minister K Rajan announced the awards in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The awards will be presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at C Kesavan Memorial Hall in Kollam on February 24.