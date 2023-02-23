Won't move SC in tech varsity VC issue, says Kerala Guv

New Delhi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday said that the Kerala High Court has allowed the interim Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University to continue and therefore, there was no need for him to approach the Supreme Court.

Khan, speaking to reporters here, said any judgment of the Kerala High Court or any court would be implemented in letter and spirit.

"The VC has been allowed to continue. There is no problem. So where is the need for me to come to the Supreme Court? I don't think the High Court could have said anything about the regular appointment (of VC).

"Regular appointments are totally different. As far as I know, the High Court has not said anything about the regular appointments. If they have not said anything about the regular appointment, things, as they exist, apply," he said.

He declined to comment on the State Government's decision to approach the Supreme Court against the appointment of Dr Ciza Thomas as the interim VC. "State may be doing anything, you ask them," he said. He added that he has not sought legal opinion on the issue.

(With inputs from PTI)