No mercy for those misusing CMDRF: Pinarayi

A day after the massive misuse of the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) in Kerala came to light, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has warned stringent action on those responsible.

"No mercy will be showed to those who helped ineligible persons reap the benefits of the fund," Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

The Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), had on Wednesday, conducted state-wide flash raids exposing an illegal nexus of government officials -- including doctors -- and private agents that was misusing the CMDRF.

The financial help from CMDRF is offered for those needing medical assistance, those affected by natural calamities and other issues.

The role of government doctors in the illegal operation proved the severity of the misuse of the CMDRF. In Punalur, a doctor had issued at least 1,500 faulty medical certificates to sanction the monetary aid.

Even non-resident Malayalis, who were later found to be well off, had cornered about Rs 3,00,000 as medical assistance.

"No wrongdoings (in CMDRF) will be tolerated by the government. The Vigilance has been directed to make a thorough probe. Orders have been issued to take further action on the issues already exposed by the Vigilance. The Vigilance raids were ordered based on a few complaints," Pinarayi wrote.