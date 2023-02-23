Remove all low-hanging cables immediately, HC tells Kochi Corp

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Kochi Corporation to immediately cut all low-hanging cables in the city that pose a threat to passengers.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also ordered to tag all cables within 10 days. Action should be taken against illegal cables from 11th day, he told the Corporation.

The direction comes days after a 68-year-old bike rider and an 11-year-old boy who went out on his bicycle to buy milk were injured in accidents caused by the low-hanging cables.

Earlier, Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju too had ordered urgent measures to prevent hazards caused by low-level cables and slab-less drainage on public roads.

The minister directed authorities of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to fix the low-hanging cables along main roads, alleys and footpaths in compliance with the height limit set by the Indian Road Congress within two months.