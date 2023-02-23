Remove all low-hanging cables immediately, HC tells Kochi Corp

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 23, 2023 12:05 PM IST Updated: February 23, 2023 12:12 PM IST
KSEB employees cut off low-lying cables in Kochi. Photo: Manorama

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Kochi Corporation to immediately cut all low-hanging cables in the city that pose a threat to passengers.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also ordered to tag all cables within 10 days. Action should be taken against illegal cables from 11th day, he told the Corporation.

The direction comes days after a 68-year-old bike rider and an 11-year-old boy who went out on his bicycle to buy milk were injured in accidents caused by the low-hanging cables.

Earlier, Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju too had ordered urgent measures to prevent hazards caused by low-level cables and slab-less drainage on public roads.

The minister directed authorities of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to fix the low-hanging cables along main roads, alleys and footpaths in compliance with the height limit set by the Indian Road Congress within two months.

File photo: Manorama
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout