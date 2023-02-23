Padayappa destroys farmland again

Padayappa, the notorious loner elephant, destroyed farmland at Kannimala, Munnar, early Friday morning. The jumbo also walked through the human settlement areas creating tension among the people.

However, residents later chased the elephant into the wild.

Earlier this month, Padayappa had stormed into a ration shop in Kadalar and ate rice and wheat. An elephant calf was also injured in this attack.

Recently another wild elephant called Arikomban, named for eating raw rice from shops and houses, wreaked havoc in inhabited areas of Rajakumari. A woman had a narrow escape after the elephant attacked her house at the 301 Colony near Chinnakanal in Idukki district.

The Chief Wildlife Warden issued an order to capture this wild tusker.