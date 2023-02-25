Students injured with blades for leaning on bike in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: Two students were allegedly injured with blades for leaning on a bike. The complaint is against BSNL employee Abhilash, the owner of the bike.

The incident took place near Kunnamthanam BSNL office.

Plus One students Elbin and Vysakh were waiting for the bus to return home after tuition. The students said that Abhilash attacked him with a blade after accusing him of leaning on his bike.

The students are admitted to a hospital in Mallapally. Abhilash is absconding after the incident. The police said that they have started an investigation for him.