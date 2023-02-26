KAPPA case accused stabbed to death in Kollam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 26, 2023 12:21 PM IST
The deceased is Riyas, locally known as Pothu Riyas. The culprit, Shihab, surrendered himself before the police. Manorama News

A man facing charges under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAPPA) was stabbed to death in Kunnikode, Kollam, late on Saturday.

The deceased is Riyas, locally known as Pothu Riyas.

The culprit, Shihab, surrendered himself before the police.

RELATED ARTICLES

The incident happened around 11 pm on Saturday. A dispute about an auction of a meat stall led to the murder, police said.

The duo had another dispute a few days ago that resulted in Riyas attacking Shihab and stabbing him. The latter had filed a complaint with the police regarding this.

Though Riyas was taken to the medical college hospital after the attack on Saturday, he succumbed on the way, police added.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout