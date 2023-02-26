Huge fire burns down mattress factory in Kottayam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 26, 2023 05:15 PM IST
Screengrabs of Fire & Rescue personnel putting out the fire at a mattress factory at Vayala in Kottayam on Sunday.

Kottayam: A large fire completely burned down a mattress factory at Vayala here on Sunday. The fire, which began at 12.30 pm, has been brought under control.

As it was a holiday, there were no employees in the factory, so major a disaster was averted.

Locals first noted flames coming up from Royal Foam Industries. They alerted fire officials and started efforts to put out the fire. Four units of the fire force reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

RELATED ARTICLES

The extent of the accident also increased when the fire spread to foam, sponge, rope and other products used in the factory for making mattresses.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout