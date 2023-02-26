Huge fire burns down mattress factory in Kottayam

Kottayam: A large fire completely burned down a mattress factory at Vayala here on Sunday. The fire, which began at 12.30 pm, has been brought under control.

As it was a holiday, there were no employees in the factory, so major a disaster was averted.

Locals first noted flames coming up from Royal Foam Industries. They alerted fire officials and started efforts to put out the fire. Four units of the fire force reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

The extent of the accident also increased when the fire spread to foam, sponge, rope and other products used in the factory for making mattresses.