Raveendran stays put in TVPM, fails to appear for ED interrogation in Kochi

Kochi: C M Raveendran, the additional private secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, didn't appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team for interrogation in the Life Mission corruption case, today. On Monday morning he reached his office in the Assembly complex as usual.



The ED had issued a notice asking Raveendran to appear before the probe team at their Kochi office at 10 this morning.

The case

As per the ED case Rs 19 crore given by the UAE-based Red Crescent for building contractor Unitac, a ‘commission’ of Rs 4.5 crore has allegedly gone to some officials and middlemen.

Raveendran is to be questioned to get more details on his relationship with former UAE consulate employee Swapna Suresh and Unitac owner Santhosh Eapen and the deals between them. He had earlier maintained that he does not have any links with Swapna. However, the ED had collected the WhatsApp chats between Swapna and Raveendran.

The ED team might question Raveendran based on this WhatsApp conversation to know about their ties. It would also seek clarity on the allegations Swapna had raised against Raveendran.

The ED also intends to extract information from him about the involvement of CM’s office in the scam.

