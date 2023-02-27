Document missing for 23 years resurfaces in 24 hours after SIC issues an ultimatum

A document that remained missing for 23 years resurfaced within 24 hours after the State Information Commissioner issued an ultimatum.

The relatives of a deceased state government employee petitioned the Information Commission about their benefits being withheld due to a missing service book.

The commissioner, A Abdul Hakkim, learned during a hearing at Malappuram that the service book had gone missing from the DMO Office in Idukki. He then directed the DMO to present the service book within 24 hours or have a bad remark on his service book instead.

The warning worked, and within a day the service book and related documents resurfaced.

Jayarajan, who worked in the health awareness section of the DMO office in Idukki, died while in service in 2017.

The family was denied service benefits, including an appointment under dying in harness rules, as Jayarajan's service book was not available.

The relatives filed an RTI and were told that Jayarajan's service book had been sent to the accountant general's office in 2000 and was not returned.

For the last five years, the relatives reached out to Painav, the administrative headquarters, from Nilambur, seeking a favourable response.

Eventually, their petition reached the bench of the commissioner, who ordered an inspection after a report he sought from the DMO did not arrive. The inspection revealed that the RTI reply was false and that AG's office had sent back the document and it had been received at the DMO's office.

After the service book was found, the commissioner ordered to send it to the Health Director to finalise the benefits meant for the family. Two officials in the DMO's office who were found guilty will be penalised as per RTI rules.