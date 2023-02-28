Former VC of tech varsity Rajashree replaces Ciza Thomas as joint director of tech edu dept

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Government has issued an order appointing Dr M S Rajashree as the joint director of the Technical Education Department in place of Dr Ciza Thomas, who currently holds the charge of vice-chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

Dr Rajashree was ousted as the VC of the tech university when the Supreme Court annulled her appointment as the VC of the tech varsity. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan made Dr Thomas the VC in charge much to the chagrin of the state government.

While many see the latest move as a punishment for Dr Thomas, particularly since she has not been assigned to any other post, state government sources said that a decision regarding it would be taken later.

They also said that her current position as the VC would not be affected by the latest decision.