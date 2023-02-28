Manorama journalists win IIMCAA Reporter of the Year Award

New Delhi: Manorama journalists have won this year's Indian Language Reporter of the Year Award, instituted by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IMCCAA), in the publishing and broadcasting categories.

While Bijin Samuel, a reporter with the Palakkad unit of Malayala Manorama, won the award in the publishing category, Sandhya Manikandan, a digital assistant producer with Manorama News, bagged the award in the broadcasting category. The awards carry a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each.

IIMC director Sanjay Dwivedi presented the award.

Bijin won the award for her report on a play in the language spoken by Urula tribes of Kerala. Organised jointly by UNICEF and an NGO Thampu, the play aims to spread awareness on infant deaths in the tribal belt of Attapadi in Palakkd district.

Sandhya bagged the honour for her story on Mafasia Nihal who is undergoing training in martial arts.