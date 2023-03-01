Chats between Sivasankar and Swapna out, mention she met CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Close on the heels of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claiming in the Legislative Assembly that he has never met gold-smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh, WhatsApp chats indicating to the contrary have just come out.

As per the chats which came out in the public realm today, M Sivasankar, the then-principal secretary to the CM, assured Swapna, who was about to resign from her job at the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, that she would be assured a job at the NORKA, which is the Department of Non-Resident Keralite's Affairs.

The chats also mention that Pinarayi's additional private secretary CM Raveendran informed Sivasankar that Swapna met the CM. According to the transcripts, Swapna met the CM right before her resignation from the Consulate, and that Raveendran was shocked to hear about her exit.

Earlier, photos of Swapna and Pinarayi Vijayan, clicked before the scam was revealed, were out at various points.

On Tuesday, when Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA, asked Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly whether he would deny that he has ever met Swapna, he retorted that the accusation is a big lie.

Sivasankar had recently retired from government service. He is currently in the jail in connection with the Life Mission graft case.