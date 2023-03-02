CBI court rejects bail for Sivasankar

The court rejected the bail plea of ​​M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of the Chief Minister, who is on remand in the Life Mission case.

Accepting the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Kochi CBI court, which hears cases related to financial crimes, rejected Sivasankar's bail plea.

The court heard a detailed argument on the bail plea. Sivasankar argued that he had no involvement in the bribery case and sought bail as he was facing health issues.

Sivasankar continues to be in remand after being interrogated in custody for nine days.

The ED strongly opposed Sivasankar's bail plea, arguing that the former diplomat has no health problems and granting bail would affect the investigation.

ED also pointed out in the court that there are strong statements against Sivashankar to implicate him in the case.