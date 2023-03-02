VC appointment row: KAT orders to give posting to Dr Ciza in Thiruvananthapuram itself

Thiruvananthapuram: The sudden decision of the State Government to remove Dr Ciza Thomas from the post of Senior Joint Director, Technical Education, has suffered an instant setback.

The State Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has ordered that Dr Ciza who is functioning as the VC-in-charge of the Kerala Technological University (KTU) should be given an appropriate appointment in Thiruvananthapuram itself.

The Tribunal has ordered this taking into consideration the facts that she is retiring from service on March 31 and is also functioning as the VC-in-charge of KTU.

The Government ordered the transfer of Dr Ciza without giving any fresh appointment, as a sequel to the ongoing standoff between the State Government and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.