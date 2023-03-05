Heat wave grips Kerala, day temp over 40°C at many places

Thiruvananthapuram: With the onset of summer the day temperatures acrosss Kerala are going up each day. Unusually, the State is under the grip of a heatwave much earlier than it is felt often.

With the mercury soaring each day, the authorities have already issued warnings to the public to take precautions against the hot weather.



The temperature touched 41.3-degrees Ccelsius at the Kannur airport yesterday (March 4), the highest in the State. Areas like Panathur (Kasaragod), Aaralam (Kannur), Nilambur (Malappuram), and Mannarkadu (Palakkad) all sizzled, recording temperatures above 40-degrees celsius.

The Ernakulam and Kottayam districts too recorded unusually high temperatures, registering 38-degrees Celsius each.

The Indian Meterological Department said that there will be no significant change in the temperature in Kerala in the next three to four days.

The heat wave is comparatively less in the southern part of the state, though the mercury in all districts, except Thiruvananthapuram, crossed 35-degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has advised the public to maintain caution against the soaring temperature. No rain is forecast in the coming week anywhere.

Earlier, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) advised people not to be continuously under sunlight from 11 am to 3 pm even as the authorities revised the daytime working hours.

SDMA advisory

* The elderly, pregnant women, children, the differently abled and sick people should keep away from being directly exposed to sunlight from 11 am to 3 pm.

* Wear loose cotton clothes in light shades. Wear footwear while going outside. It is advisable to use either an umbrella or a hat.

* Take adequate precautions to avoid fire in potentially risky places like markets, buildings, and waste deposit and collection centres.

* Panchayat authorities should take care to establish systems to insulate children in Anganwadi from excess heat.

* Don’t tie cattle to poles in open spaces.

* Since there are chances of wildfire, those residing near forests and travelers should keep vigil.

* Firms should ensure that the online delivery boys riding two-wheelers are safe.

* Consume plenty of vegetables and fruits. Make use of ORS solution and diluted curd.