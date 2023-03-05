Three arrested in Vaikom for extortion after blackmailing with objectionable video

Our Correspondent
Published: March 05, 2023 10:03 AM IST
The arrested were identified as Kunnappallil Rathimol, alias Sheeba (49), a native of Sasthakulam near Vechur; Ranjini (37), a resident of Padippurayil, Onamthuruth; and Dhans (39) of Illikulamchira, near Kumarakom. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Vaikom: Three persons, including two women, who allegedly extorted money from a middle-aged man by laying a honey trap, have been taken into custody in Vaikom.

The arrested were identified as Kunnappallil Rathimol, alias Sheeba (49), a native of Sasthakulam near Vechur; Ranjini (37), a resident of Padippurayil, Onamthuruth; and Dhans (39) of Illikulamchira, near Kumarakom.

Rathimol, the prime accused, asked the man, who has been into roofing works, to come to a house on the pretext of offering work. On reaching the house, she along with the other two accused forcibly shot a video of him in compromising positions, according to the complaint lodged by the victim.

The complainant is a relative of Rathimol.

Following this, the accused trio sought a payment of Rs 50 lakh from the victim, and on further negotiations, brought this amount down to Rs 6 lakh. They also threatened to circulate the video through social media in case of failure to pay up the amount.

The trio was caught by an investigation team led by K Karthick, District Police Chief, Kottayam. The accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.

The investigation also comprised the Assistant Commissioner of police, Vaikom, Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh; Sub-Inspectors Ajmal Hussain, Sathyan and Sudheer; and Civil Police Officers Sebastian, Sabu, Jackson and Bindu Mohan.

