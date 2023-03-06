Lapses in govt's MSME list will be rectified, says Kerala industries minister

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 06, 2023 11:30 AM IST
Rajeeve said that 1,34,558 new enterprises were started till March 1. Photo: Sabha TV/Manorama News

Thiruvananthapuram: The extensive investigation by Manorama News that found a huge mismatch in the number of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) set up in a year once again came for discussion in the Kerala Assembly.

Referring to the investigative series titled Lakshanamotha Kallam (The Perfect Lie), Industries Minister P Rajeeve reiterated that the State Government is ready to check if there are lapses in the figures compiled by his department. "If there are any shortcomings, they will be rectified," he said. He also welcomed 'constructive criticism' from all the media.

Rajeeve said that 1,34,558 new enterprises were started till March 1. He added that a fact check was done on the incidents pointed out by the report.

RELATED ARTICLES

Questioning the veracity of the report compiled by the department, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said that even the initiatives by individuals have been shown as the government's achievements.

Adding to the criticisms, MLA N Shamsudeen asked how the list included a homoeopathic clinic that has been working for the past 60 years.

Rajeeve replied that he has not claimed that the government has started these initiatives.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout