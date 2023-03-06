UDF wrests back Thiruvalla Municipality, Anu George elected Chairperson

Our Correspondent
Published: March 06, 2023 02:27 PM IST
Congress Councillor Anu George was elected the Chairperson, defeating rival candidate Linda Thomas of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Photo: Manorama Online

Thiruvalla: The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has returned to power in the Thiruvalla Municipal Corporation after a gap of nine months.

Congress Councillor Anu George was elected the Chairperson, defeating rival candidate Linda Thomas of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The UDF bagged a total 17 votes against the LDF’s 15.

The six-member BJP and the SDPI which has a lone member abstained from voting.

The UDF was ousted from power last year after Kerala Congress member Santhamma Varghese switched alliances. She was later elected as the Municipal Chairperson after contesting as an LDF candidate but had to resign last month after the LDF refused to back her.

The UDF originally had a tally of 16 against the 15 seats held by the LDF and six of the BJP. The municipal council comprises an Independent too.

Though Santamma joined the rival camp, Councillor Rahul, who is the Independent backing the BJP, extended his support to the UDF, resulting in both fronts having equal seats — 15 each. However, Santhamma managed to become the Chairperson after she emerged the winner in a draw of lots. Congress member Anu George was then pitted against her.  

