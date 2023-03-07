Brahmapuram fire: Kochi feels like a gas chamber, says HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rapped the Pollution Control Board for the failure to carry out its responsibilities.

Initiating suo motu proceedings regarding the fire at Brahmapuram dumping yard, the court asked the Ernakulam district collector, the chairman of the pollution control board and the Kochi Corporation to appear before it at 1.45 pm on Tuesday.

The court said the city feels like a gas chamber. Strict actions would be taken against erring officials responsible for the same, the court added.

"Going forward, every day is crucial as far as the handling of smoke-induced health risks are concerned", it observed.

The high court also asked officials to make their stand on solid waste management clear.

The dumping yard caught fire last Thursday. While the blaze was brought under control after trying for days, the smoke continues to choke Kochi and its suburbs.

On Tuesday Justice Devan Ramachandran wrote to the High Court chief justice, requesting him to intervene in the issue. When the issue came up in the Assembly, Opposition leader V D Satheesan sought a probe by an HC judge.