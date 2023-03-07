Brahmapuram fire: IAF helicopters to spray water to quell smoke, schools to remain shut in select local bodies

Kochi: Toxic fumes continued to rise from the Brahmapuram solid waste plant on Tuesday though the fire was doused a day earlier.

Helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be used to spray water on the garbage dump which is still spewing smoke from the depths. While choppers from IAF's Solur station will be used to spray water from above, excavators are at work to remove the waste from a depth of four meters. The authorities are using six excavators to pick the waste and pump water underneath.

The Navy helicopter, Seaking, collected water from a nearby reservoir and poured it over the smoke-filled waste plant site which has been ravaged by fire.

Schools to remain shut in select areas

Meanwhile, schools remained closed today in select areas as a health precaution following the fire.

The anganwadis, kindergarten and day care centers, in Vadavukode - Putankurish Gram Panchayat, Kizhakkambalam- Kunnathunad Gram Panchayats, Thrikkakara, Thripunithura, Maradu Municipalities and Kochi Municipal Corporation will remain closed. The holiday will also apply to students of classes 1 to 7 in government, aided and unaided, CBSE and ICSE schools in these areas. Exams will be conducted as scheduled.

A division bench of the High Court will hear the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant fire today. On the basis of a letter sent by Justice Devan Ramachandran to Chief Justice Manikumar, the High Court took up the case suo moto. A Division Bench comprising Justices K. Vinod Chandran and C. Jayachandran will consider the matter.

Firefighters try to douse the fire at Brahmapuram waste plant. Photo: I & PRD

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission has directed the state Chief Secretary, Ernakulam District Collector and others to submit a report on the action taken to permanently solve the smoke issues from the fire at the plant.

According to the data on the Kerala Pollution Control Board website, the PM 2.5 and PM 10 particulates' level in the air in Kochi were above the prescribed standards.

The level of PM 2.5, tiny particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter that can enter deep into the lungs and even the bloodstream, was found to be 79.7 ug/m3, at around 1:45 pm on Monday, as against the normal standard of 60.

PM 10, particles with diameter less than 10 micrometres, level were recorded at 119.6 as against a normal of 100.

The fire broke out in the waste dumped at the plant last Thursday.