Youth pushed out of moving train in Kozhikode

A youth was killed after he was pushed out of the Mangalore Thiruvananthapuram Express train by a co-passenger at Koyilandy. Police have arrested Sonu Muthu (48)of Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu.

The deceased has not yet been identified. Police said he seems to be around 25 years of age.

His body has now been shifted to a nearby mortuary. Koyilandy Railway Police said efforts are being made to identify the deceased.

Sonu pushed the man out near the Aanakkulam Railway Gate at around 10.30 pm on Sunday. RPF have recovered visuals of the duo's verbal duel and Sonu pushing the youth out. Sonu was arrested in Kozhikode after the train passengers informed the railway police about the incident.

In a similar incident, migrant labourer Vivek from Uttar Pradesh was also killed last month in Kozhikode after he was pushed out of the Kannur Ernakulam Intercity Express by his friend Muffadur Islam. Police arrested the culprit at Vadakara station after passengers alerted them about the incident.