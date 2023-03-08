Ailing 74-year-old tribal woman forced to appear in court 40 km away

Kalpetta: A 74-year-old tribal woman, who suffers from various physical and mental ailments has been forced to appear before a court in Kalpetta in connection with a hearing on the Muthanga land struggle case.

The woman, identified as Mari, a resident of the Mukkiladi Oorali colony at Cheeral near Bathery, was produced before the District Sessions Court here on Tuesday by officials of the police and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The elderly woman, who cannot even stand without the support of others, had to travel about 40 kilometres in an autorickshaw hired by the Department of Scheduled Tribes to reach the court. She also had to wait for about two hours at the court till the case proceedings got over.

Though the woman was granted bail on furnishing two personal bonds, the court has now directed her to appear for a follow-up hearing on March 20. Relatives alleged that the woman was not accompanied by a policewoman during the journey or while appearing before the court.

Mari, along with her husband Kalan, had been evicted from the Muthanga forests and were subsequently arraigned as accused in a criminal case over the Muthanga agitation. The husband-wife duo, along with their two children, also had to spend several days in jail in connection with the episode.

In February 2003 Muthanga village of Wayanad district witnessed police firing on tribals who were protesting against the delay on the part of the Kerala Government in allotting them land which was promised earlier. The agitation was organised by the Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha (AGMS).