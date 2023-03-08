Man, 2-year-old son found dead in Thrissur

Our Correspondent
Published: March 08, 2023 10:12 AM IST Updated: March 08, 2023 10:19 AM IST
Representational image

Thrissur: A man and his two-and-a-half-year-old son were found dead at their home in Alur here on Wednesday.

The deceased are Binoy and his son Arjun.
The toddler's body was found inside a bucket. Binoy was found hanging.

The cause of death is not certain though it is inferred that it was a murder-suicide.
Binoy and his wife have another 9-year-old son.

RELATED ARTICLES

Binoy, who was an expatriate Malayali, was conducting a lottery business in Thrissur after his return. Of late he was plagued by financial problems and health issues. He was on pacemaker support.

Worsening the distress, doctors had suggested that Arjun can't speak.

Alur police stated that Binoy suffered from mental issues. 

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout