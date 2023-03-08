Man, 2-year-old son found dead in Thrissur

Thrissur: A man and his two-and-a-half-year-old son were found dead at their home in Alur here on Wednesday.

The deceased are Binoy and his son Arjun.

The toddler's body was found inside a bucket. Binoy was found hanging.

The cause of death is not certain though it is inferred that it was a murder-suicide.

Binoy and his wife have another 9-year-old son.

Binoy, who was an expatriate Malayali, was conducting a lottery business in Thrissur after his return. Of late he was plagued by financial problems and health issues. He was on pacemaker support.

Worsening the distress, doctors had suggested that Arjun can't speak.

Alur police stated that Binoy suffered from mental issues.