'Abandoned' by daughter, Thrissur woman plunges to death with grandson

An elderly woman pushed her grandson to death and took own life by jumping into a well at Kizhippullikkara here.

Ambika, wife of Ajayan, Panikkassery House left a note that no one was responsible for the deaths before she committed the crime.

The deceased boy, Adish (7) was the son of Ambika's daughter. The boy's mother was divorced and living in Thiruvananthapuram.

It is alleged that the boy's mother had refused to take him in and Ambika was struggling to raise the child as she had health issues.

Relatives found the bodies in the well after they could not find Ambika and Adish at their house. Adish was a second standard student of Kizhippullikkara SSALP School.

In her suicide note, Ambika had asked for her grandson to be cremated alongside. It is understood that the relatives confirmed the handwriting in the note.

The Anthikad police have registered a case over unnatural death and the bodies were moved for post-mortem.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)