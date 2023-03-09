Agriculture Officer arrested over fake currency case in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: Police arrested Edathua Agriculture Officer M Jishamol over a fake currency case here on Wednesday. According to Alappuzha South Police, the incident came into light when a person handed over seven fake notes that he got from Jishamol to a bank.

The police said that she has not yet revealed the fake currency's source and the interrogation is underway.

The man, who is an acquaintance of Jishamol, handed over seven Rs 500 currency notes to the bank. However, he did not know that these were fake ones, the police said.

Jishamol resides in a rented house in Kalarikkal at Alappuzha. She is also alleged to have tried to create a fake marriage certificate. It is alleged that she was involved in irregularities at her previous office.