Buffalo gores to death cattle transporter in front of a Kasaragod slaughterhouse

Kasaragod: A cattle transporter has been gored to death by a buffalo brought to a slaughterhouse at Mogral Puthur, 7km from Kasaragod town.

The deceased has been identified as Sadik (22), a native of Chitradurga in Karnataka.

The buffalo broke free from its head collar rope and went on the rampage while it was being taken off the truck, said Kasaragod Town Station House Officer - inspector Ajith Kumar P.

The buffalo horned Sadiq's abdomen when he along with his father tried to rein in the scared animal.

The father-son duo from Chitradurga, 350km away, supplied live buffaloes to slaughterhouses in Kasaragod, said the inspector.

A heavily bleeding Sadiq died while being ambulanced to a hospital in Mangaluru.

His body was brought back to Kasaragod General Hospital for autopsy. Meanwhile, the buffalo went on the rampage at Mogral, 4km from Mogral Puthur.

There, it hurt a boy, broke the showcase of a bakery, and damaged two cars, said police. "The boy lost a tooth," said the inspector.

Several others suffered minor injuries during their frenzied attempt to overpower the animal.

Later, the police and fire and rescue personnel led by senior rescue officer Sheril Babu tied down the buffalo.

Kasaragod police have launched an investigation under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code as the death has been caused by an animal.