Thiruvananthapuram: Police on Thursday arrested the man who drove the car that caused the accident at Kallambalam in Thiruvananthapuram.

Police apprehended Biju, a native of Kollam, for the accident.

Sreshta M Vijay, a PG student of KTCT College of Arts & Science, died in the crash that happened at 4 pm on Wednesday. Ten students sustained injuries. The condition of one student is critical.

The car drove into the students who were standing at the bus stop, while attempting to overtake a vehicle.