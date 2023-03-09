'Efforts on to settle case,' Swapna Suresh to be live on Facebook at 5pm

Thiruvanathapuram: Swapna Suresh, the accused in the sensational gold smuggling case, has said that efforts are being made to settle the case. Swapna stated in a social media post that she will release further information on the matter at 5 pm on Thursday.

"Settlement in gold smuggling case. That too with me. I will be live on Facebook at 5 pm with more information," she said.

Former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister M Sivasankar had been remanded to custody in the the Life Mission bribery case registered by the by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The remand period is till March 23.

ED has been interrogating Chief Minister's Additional Private Secretary CM Raveendran in the Life Mission case. Accused Swapna and Sarit had made serious allegations against CM Raveendran.

On International Women's Day (March 8), Swapna Suresh had wished all the women at Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister on Facebook. Swapna said that her fight is against the illegal activities of the Chief Minister and his family members. Swapna also stated that unfortunately no woman was supporting her in this fight. They have proved that the ruling party can create crores of widows and motherless children, Swapna said.