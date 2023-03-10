Brahmapuram fire: HC asks how long should Kochi suffer, appoints monitoring committee

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday appointed a committee to monitor the ongoing firefighting mission at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant here.

The committee will have the district collector, members of the Legal Service Authority and officials of the Pollution Control Board as members.

A division bench took the decision while hearing a case initiated suo motu over the fire incident. In an oral observation, the court asked how long should the city suffer from the toxic smoke emanating from the burning garbage.

The high court instructed the state government to submit an action plan for the treatment of solid waste and ordered that the shifting of waste should be resumed in Kochi from Saturday.

While the Kochi Corporation, a respondent in the case, informed the court that the fire has been extinguished, the court sought to watch the situation at Brahmapuram online. The corporation clarified that the fire has been extinguished at all six zones in the plant and smoke was still billowing out of two areas. The plant was divided into six zones for the effective implementation of the firefighting mission.