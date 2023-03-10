Thiruvananthapuram man, exonerated in ganja case, joins Excise and operates drug gang

A gang of drug peddlers led by an Excise officer was arrested from a lodge at Anchal in Kollam on Thursday.

Kadakkal-native Akhil, an officer in the Kilimanoor Range of the Kerala Excise department and his associates, Alsabith, a native of Karumbumkonam and Faisal of Thazhamel are the accused.

A joint operation by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the Anchal Police seized 58gm ganja and 20gm MDMA from the lodge, from where the accused had been operating for the last six months.

According to reports, the gang operated at night and performed regular jobs, including that of the Excise official, during day time. Their customers included students.

Before he joined the Excise department, Akhil was arrested for selling ganja at Mararikulam. It is understood that he was exonerated in the case.

The officers who made the arrest had received a tip-off about an Excise officer's involvement in the drug business in the locality.

Initially, the Excise sleuths considered it to be a fake alert, but they pursued the lead and tracked down Akhil.