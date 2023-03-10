Two waste treatment projects of Brahmapuram biomining firm stalled even after 4 years

Kozhikode: Bengaluru-based Sonda Infratech, which is facing the flak for the fire at the Brahmapuram waste dump yard on the outskirts of Kochi, is also executing a few major projects in Kozhikode.

The firm is entrusted with two waste treatment projects at Njeliyanparambu dumping ground: a Rs 250-crore project to construct a waste-to-energy plant and another Rs 7.75- crore project to segregate waste and treat it. However, even after four years, not even half the activities of the waste treatment project is completed, while the plant construction is yet to begin.

Four years after bagging the contract, the private entity is yet to complete the first phase of biomining activities. The contract was extended four times, citing reasons like rain and Covid pandemic. The Corporation handed over Rs 1.23 crore to the company so far, despite the strong objection by its engineering wing.

The details of Njeliyanparambu projects, doled out to the firm even before the Brahmapuram contract, are now coming out in the wake of the fire episode.

The company is owned by the son of former Left Democratic Front convener Vaikom Viswan. Sonda Infratech was awarded the contract for biomining at the Brahmapuram dumping ground too.

According to sources, many dealings connected with Sonda Infratech, from the time it was awarded the projects in Kozhikode, are dubious. The firm was selected at the government level and the Kozhikode Corporation was forced to entrust it with the multi-crore projects, they charged.

The extended period for the project execution got over by November, and the deadline is yet to be extended. Still, the company has written to the Corporation, demanding the remaining amount, arguing that it has completed 75% of the work. However, the engineering wing’s stance is not to sanction the amount now. It recommended that the remaining amount should be given only after inspecting the work finished till now. It has even suggested that the contract should be annulled, given the council expressing its displeasure over the tardy project execution.

Nod to mortgage Corporation land

The Corporation first floated the tender for the project in May 2019, but no one participated. When the exercise was repeated, only Sonda Infratech evinced interest, and the contract was awarded to it. As per the terms of the agreement, the 12.68-acre land owned by the Corporation at Njeliyanparambu will be given on a 28-year mortgage and a plant costing Rs 250 crore will be constructed there.

The company should source the fund for the plant construction, and for that, the Corporation gave its nod to mortgage the land with banks. However, the company demanded an additional contract worth Rs 7.75 crore to dispose of the piles of waste dumped at the site.