Was questioned by ED, met Swapna for discussion on a web series: Vijesh Pillai

Bengaluru: Vijesh Pillai, the alleged intermediary named by Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the gold smuggling case that has rocked Kerala politics, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday.

Vijesh Pillai told Manorama News that he was summoned by the ED.

The Kannur native also dismissed the claims made by Swapna that he had tried to silence her by offering her several crores of rupees in a bid to safeguard powerful political leaders, their kin and bureaucrats over their roles in several dubious deals.

"I had met Swapna in Bengaluru during the talks of a web series," he said while also clarifying that he had seen CPM State Secretary MV Govindan only on television.



"She came to meet me with her children. How can I threaten her in such a situation?," He wondered.

In a Facebook live session on Thursday, Swapna, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case linked to the UAE Consulate, had alleged that Vijesh met her in Bengaluru on the pretext of an interview.

“Acting on behalf of Govindan, he offered to pay me a total settlement amount of Rs 30 crore for handing over all the information or evidence about the chief minister, his family members and CM's additional private secretary CM Raveendran,” Swapna claimed on social media.

I was also told that my life would be endangered if I refused to oblige, she added.