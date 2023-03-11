Govt prepares action plan for garbage disposal in Kochi

Kochi: The government has come up with an action plan to find a permanent solution to Kochi's garbage problems.

It has proposed the implementation of a waste management at source for all houses, institutions and flats of the district by April 10. The decision comes in the wake of the massive fire at the Brahmapuram waste plant and the resultant pollution in Kochi region.

The seven-day action plan, which lasts for three months will be executed on war-time footing. Strict action will be taken against violators.

Steps will also be taken to streamline door-to-door services. For this, the work of the Haritha Karma Sena will be strengthened. The Haritha Karma Sena also has to pay user fee for garbage collection.

The activities related to the action plan will start from Monday. Those who do not have facilities for waste disposal at the source should inform the authorities about the same by March 17. The respective local bodies should provide financial and technical assistance to facilitate them. The local bodies should also ensure the activities of Haritha Karma Sena in all wards from April 1.

It was also decided in the review meeting to monitor the activities of private institutions that manage toilet waste.

Protest at Brahmapuram

Meanwhile, local residents tried to stop the trucks that had brought garbage collected from Kochi city while protesting against the fire at Brahmapuram.

The lorries loaded with garbage were brought to the plant from Maharajas College premises under police escort around 1:30 am.