Kerala on guard against severe heat conditions, Kottayam records highest temperature

Thiruvananthapuram: Precautionary measures in view of the severe heat conditions prevailing in Kerala are being drawn up by the State authorities. A high-level meeting conducted in the State Capital on Friday under the leadership of Health Minister Veena George decided to adopt suitable measures.

The Disaster Management Authority has urged public to remain alert as the temperature would reach severe levels in central and north Kerala today (March 11) and tomorrow (March 12).

The government has recommended precautions against dehydration, physical discomfort, and sunburn.

Collectors have been directed to create awareness and to adopt preventive measures.

Sunburn risk

Getting exposed to direct sunlight should be avoided in order to avoid sunburns. Workers must take care not to remain in the sun from 11 am to 3 pm. Employers must allow the workers to rest during this period.

Caution has been sounded for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur on the possibility of suffering sunburn.

Disease threat too

Meanwhile, the spread of fever during the hot season is being viewed as a serious issue. Doctors have been asked to send samples from persons suffering from fever, throat pain, and cough for influenza tests.

Alert against Nipah virus has been issued for the districts of Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Ernakulam.

Manimalayar river in Kottayam dries up in the summer. Photo: Manorama

Kottayam sizzles

Kottayam district recorded a temperature of 38 degree Celsius yesterday.

Some of the northern districts of Kerala recorded a rise of 0.65% in temperature. Only the border areas in Wayanad and Idukki have experienced some respite from the heat. The temperature in these areas is between 30 degrees and 40 degrees.

Chance of drought

It is expected that summer rains may arrive by the middle of March. Indications are that if there is no rain, it may lead to situations of drought.

Highest Temperatures on Friday

Major places/localities in Kerala which experienced temperatures above 34 degree Celsius on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Thiruvananthapuram City 34.4°C

Punalur 36.4°C

Alappuzha 35.6°C

Kottayam 38°C

Nedumbassery airport 36.3°C

Vellanikkara 36°C

Palakkad 35.5°C