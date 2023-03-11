K'taka police have registered case against Vijesh Pillai, claims Swapna Suresh

Bengaluru: Swapna Suresh, an accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, claimed in a Facebook post on Saturday that the Karnataka police have registered a case against Vijesh Pillai, a man from Kannur, for allegedly threatening her.

Swapna also shared photos from Krishnarajapura Police Station in Bengaluru along with the post. She said that Karnataka Police have collected evidence from a hotel at Whitefield in Bengaluru where she met with Vijesh, who claimed to be a lawyer.

The post also said that an anonymous person had stayed at the hotel with Vijesh.

According to Swapna, she was invited to the hotel by Vijesh for a discussion and he threatened her with dire consequences if she did not withdraw the statements given before the court against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family.

Swapna’s post begins with the cryptic comment, ‘The hunt has begun.’

Excerpts from Swapna's FB post:

Action is on…..

Karnataka police has swung into action in my complaint.

They have registered a crime against Vijesh Pillai, recorded my statement, took me to the hotel where Vijesh Pillai stayed and the meeting took place and collected evidence.

The hotel management informed the Karnataka police that Vijesh Pillai stayed in the hotel with another person.

Who’s that anonymous person who remained in the background?

There was nobody with me, challenge Swapna to prove who it was: Vijesh

Responding to Swapna's accusation of him having an accomplice at the hotel, Vijesh said there was no one else with him at the time.

"I booked a hotel room for one. The CCTV footage should be proof enough. I challenge Swapna to prove who this accomplice of mine was," said Vijesh.

Meanwhile, the police informed Vijesh will be asked to appear in connection with the case. They also said the summons is the preliminary procedure in the case filed by Swapna.