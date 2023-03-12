Modi govt saved Kerala by banning PFI: Amit Shah

A month after implying that Kerala was unsafe, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has claimed that the people of the southern state are peace-loving.

He was addressing a BJP event at Thrissur on Sunday. "I know the people of Kerala don't accept violence or the violent politics of communists," Amit Shah said.

While addressing an event in Mangaluru last month, Shah had implied that Karnataka was safer than its neighbouring state of Kerala.

"..you know what's happening in Kerala. Need I say more," was Amit Shah's statement in Mangaluru that upset Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who demanded an explanation.

Meanwhile, Shah said the Narendra Modi-led union government has made Kerala safer by banning the Popular Front of India (PFI).

"The Modi government banned PFI to save Kerala. It was a step taken with national security in mind, but neither the Congress nor the Communists like it because they are after the vote banks," Shah said.

The Islamic political outfit of PFI was banned by the Centre last September using the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) following a nationwide crackdown by the National Investigation Agency.