Popular Front banned in India for 5 years under anti-terror law

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday has banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts for a period of five years with immediate effect under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In exercise of the powers under Sec 3(1) UAPA, the Central Government declares the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts as “unlawful associations”, the notification stated.

The ban comes into affect after a massive crackdown on the PFI by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the past few days. Several leaders of the front have also been detained.

#BREAKING Central Government bans Popular Front of India and associated entities for a period of five years under the UAPA.#PFI #PFICrackdown pic.twitter.com/Aka8yQfeDs — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 28, 2022

"PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organization but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalize a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country," said the government notification.

The notification said PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony of the country and support militancy in the country.

It further said some of the PFI's founding members are the leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), both of which are proscribed organisations.

Security tightened outside NIA office ahead of interrogation of PFI leaders taken into custody. Photo: Manorama

More than 170 people allegedly linked with the Popular Front of India (PFI) were detained or arrested in raids across seven states on Tuesday, five days after a similar pan India crackdown against the group often accused of being linked to radical Islam.

Conducted mostly by state police teams, the raids were spread across Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

PFI members protest against NIA raids in Kasaragod. Photo: Manorama

On September 22, multi-agency teams spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 106 leaders and activists of the PFI in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. The NIA is investigating 19 cases involving the PFI.

There was no immediate reaction from the PFI, which was formed in 2006 and claims to strive for a neo-social movement ostensibly for the empowerment of marginalised sections of India. It is, however, often accused by law enforcement agencies of promoting radical Islam. The organisation was formed in Kerala and is headquartered in Delhi.

Following the September 22 searches, the PFI said the raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of the outfit and that the state committee office in Kerala is also being raided.

"We strongly protest the fascist regime's moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," it said in a statement.