Kochi still reels under poor air as Brahmapuram smoulders; collector says 95% fire doused

Kochi: This city has been reeling under toxic fumes for the last 11 days after the garbage mounds at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant caught fire.

Severe air pollution that has engulfed many parts of Kochi still persists even as the new Ernakulam District Collector claims 95 per cent of the fire is already extinguished. He added that the government has sought the help of New York City Fire Department to manage the situation at Brahmapuram.

The operations to bring the situation under control are in the final phase, stated District Collector N S K Umesh on Sunday.

Though smoke is not much visible in the city, the pungent smell of burnt plastic remains in the air leaving the people disturbed.

On Saturday, a committee appointed by the Kerala High Court visited the waste treatment plant.

Following this, the additional chief secretary Dr Jayathilak summoned a higher-level meeting to review the situation at Brahmapuram.

Meanwhile, lorries carrying waste are continuing to reach Brahmapuram yard amid the efforts to douse the fire fully.

A total of 23 Fire Force units, 32 excavators and three high-pressure pumps are being used for dousing the fire in the yard.